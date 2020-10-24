Kishan thanks Gadkari for release of funds for NHs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for releasing Rs 202 crore for eight national highways covering 868 km in the State.

Gadkari released the funds after a meeting held on Friday in New Delhi. Reddy reiterated maximum possible support to the flood and rain-hit Telangana from the Central government for undertaking rescue, repair, and rehabilitation. The timely intervention by Kishan Reddy has ensured that the money was released at a time when torrential rains have caused severe damage to the roads. He held several meetings with the department for clearance of funds for the long-pending proposals.