STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Route from Telangana's Kalwakurthy to Andhra's Karivena to turn into national highway

As part of the National Highway project, a bridge would be constructed connecting Somasila and Siddheswaram on Krishna river.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

National highway

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in principle accorded approval to convert the State Highway from Kalwakurthy in Telangana to Karivena in Andhra Pradesh into a National Highway and for construction of a bridge across Krishna river at Somasila-Siddheswaram. This will reduce the travel distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by around 80 km. 

Several BJP leaders, including Nagarkurnool BJP district president Sudhakar Rao and National BC Commission member T Achary, on Monday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and thanked him for the in-principle approval for the road.

The proposed 122-km highway from Kalwakurthy to Karivena would connect Nagarkurnool and Kollapur in Telangana and Atmakur and Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh. As part of the National Highway project, a bridge would be constructed connecting Somasila and Siddheswaram on Krishna river.  The project, which will cover 86 km in Telangana and 26 km in AP, is expected cost around Rs 800 crore.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somasila Siddheswaram Telangana AP highway
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp