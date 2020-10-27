Route from Telangana's Kalwakurthy to Andhra's Karivena to turn into national highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in principle accorded approval to convert the State Highway from Kalwakurthy in Telangana to Karivena in Andhra Pradesh into a National Highway and for construction of a bridge across Krishna river at Somasila-Siddheswaram. This will reduce the travel distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by around 80 km.

Several BJP leaders, including Nagarkurnool BJP district president Sudhakar Rao and National BC Commission member T Achary, on Monday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and thanked him for the in-principle approval for the road.

The proposed 122-km highway from Kalwakurthy to Karivena would connect Nagarkurnool and Kollapur in Telangana and Atmakur and Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh. As part of the National Highway project, a bridge would be constructed connecting Somasila and Siddheswaram on Krishna river. The project, which will cover 86 km in Telangana and 26 km in AP, is expected cost around Rs 800 crore.