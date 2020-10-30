STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two exclusive clusters for manufacturing EVs and batteries: Telangana unveils EV Policy 2020-30

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chandanvelli-Sitarampur in Rangareddy district and Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar district would be developed into EV clusters.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and others launching Telangana EV policy in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo| Twitter/ @MinisterKTR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government will develop two exclusive industrial clusters for manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV) and batteries. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced this here on Friday after launching the EV Policy of Telangana 2020-30 at the Telangana EV summit. 

Rao said that Chandanvelli-Sitarampur in Rangareddy district and Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar district would be developed into EV clusters. He also announced that the State would also develop a mobility cluster, which would be announced next month. 

During the summit the State government signed five MoUs with  various companies to manufacture EVs in the State.

Mahindra and Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka, who participated in the summit through video conferencing, announced that the tractor manufacturing unit in Zaheerabad in Telangana would be expanded. He said that Mahindra would also manufacture EVs in Telangana. "Pawan Goenka's announcement is a matter of pride for us," Rao said.

