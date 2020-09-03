One killed, four injured in SCCL underground mine blast at Srirampur

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: One worker died and four others seriously injured in a blast at the Srirampur RK 5B underground mine of the Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Mancherial district, on Wednesday. The injured workers were shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

Rathnam Lingiah, 54, who was working with the SCCL as a coal cutter, died on the way to Hyderabad. The other injured workers are Palle Rajiah, 52, Gade Shivaiah, 53, both coal cutters, Chilka Suman Kumar, 30, and Katla Srikanth, 24.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Wednesday when one of the detonators misfired and triggered a blast. The five workers were first shifted to the Singerani Area Hospital, Ramakrishnapur in an ambulance where the doctors provided first aid and referred them to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, Lingiah died on the way to the capital city.

It may be mentioned here that four SCCL workers had died and three severely injured in a blast that occurred in an opencast mine in Godavarikhani near Ramagundam in June this year.

Meanwhile, TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted, expressing sadness over the incident and asked the SCCL management to ensure the best medical care for the injured workers. She also wished for speedy recovery of the injured workers.