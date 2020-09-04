KTR releases VNRVJIET’s Covid-19 restart manual

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A framework for the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19 — a restart manual — prepared by city-based engineering institution, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET), was released by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

The restart manual employs the acronym ‘VJ MEDISCINE’ as its central theme for devising standard operating procedures, indicating the necessity of Mask (M), e-Resources (E), Distancing (D), Isolation (I), Screening through thermal scanning (S), Cleanliness and sanitisation (C), Immunity (I) , Neighbourhood (N), and Empathy and Engagement (E), said VNRVJIET in a press release.

Dr DN Rao, president of VNRVJIET, said, “The letter ‘S’ is strategically placed in the word ‘MEDICINE’ to indicate the prominent role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Saptapadi’ advice as well as the cause of Social Outreach being emphasised by the Government of Telangana.”

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said, “Educational institutions must proactively engage with students and their parents, faculty and staff members, and also the local community, and support them in these trying times, especially in the post-pandemic scenario.”