Rural innovator develops virus killer box

HYDERABAD: A box with filament-less ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light developed with a new technology by a rural innovator Mandaji Narsimha Chary was tested by CSIR-Centre Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Covid-19, and was able to neutralise 99 per cent viral particles.

Narsimha Chary, who holds a patent for the technlogoy said, “When we try to increase the lux (measure of light output) in the UV-C light more than what it is capable of, the filament can burst. The circuit technology that I developed can optimise the lux.”

Chary said that it was tested on 30 watts and 254 nanometre-ranged UV-C light without filament. “This increased lux generated, as per CCMB, was able to kill 99 per cent viral particles at the tested time points, “ he added.

CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said “It is very nice to see small entrepreneurs and start-ups coming up with innovative ideas and products.”

While the biological validation was done by CSIR-CCMB, the technical validation was done by International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI).