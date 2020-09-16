STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court refuses to interfere in government’s decision on exams

Their pass result will be considered on par with those passed in regular examination, he added.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving the way for the conduct of various examinations in the State, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the policy decision of the State government in conducting semester and final year examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses through physical mode. Holding examinations through online or offline mode is the policy decision taken by the State government and such a decision cannot be subjected to judicial review, the bench observed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy disposed of the PILs filed by NSUI State president B Venkat Narsing Rao, who sought postponement of all the examinations and to promote all the students to next semester/academic year without conducting examinations of undergraduate, postgraduate and other diploma courses in view of Covid-19 pandemic, and another PIL filed by Gareeb Guide Voluntary Organisation seeking to postpone examinations.

When the matter came up for hearing, State Advocate General BS Prasad told the court that the government has taken the policy decision to conduct semester and final year examinations of UG and PG courses through physical mode. 

As for autonomous institutions, which included engineering and degree colleges, the commissioner of collegiate education has given permission to them to hold its examinations either online or offline. The students who can’t write the examinations now will be permitted to write the advanced supplementary examinations. Their pass result will be considered on par with those passed in regular examination, he added.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) informed the court about conduct of advanced supplementary exams within two months from the date of declaration of results of regular examinations. 

Advocate C Damodar Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to conduct supplementary examinations at the earliest to avert loss of academic year.

After hearing the above submissions, the bench disposed of the petitions by directing the government to ensure taking all safety measures in the interest of the students and to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central government in view of Covid-19 pandemic while conducting examinations. The bench suggested the government to ensure that the advanced supplementary exams are held within a reasonable time, keeping the academic career of the students in view.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
exam Telangana High Court
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp