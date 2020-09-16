Telangana to become power surplus, likely to generate 27,063 MW: Jagadish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana will become power surplus in the years to come. Making a statement in the House during a short debate on the power sector, he said the State’s total installed power capacity will touch 27,063 mega watt (MW) soon. At the time of the State’s formation, the installed power capacity was just 7,778 MW. Now, it has touched 15,888 MW. “We have added 8,110 MW of installed capacity in the last six years,” Jagadish Reddy said.

In the future, 4,000 MW from the Yadadri Ultra Power Plant, 810 MW through another three units of the Bhadradri Power plant, 4,000 MW through the NTPC in Ramagundam, 800 MW of the Singareni Power Plant, 1,723 MW from solar power and 382 MW from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) -- a total of 11,715 MW installed power capacity -- will be added, the Minister said. With this, the total installed power capacity will touch 27,063 MW, he said.

Jagadish Reddy said the State’s per capita power consumption was 1,356 units in 2014-15, which touched 2,071 units in 2019-20. During the same period, the country’s per capita power consumption increased from 1,010 units to 1,208 units. “The State’s per capita power consumption is higher than the national average,” he said. Further, Telangana stands first in the country with 99.9 per cent transmission availability, he said.

A policeman stops a cyclist near Assembly as the Monsoon session is in progress and security in the area has been tightened, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | RVK Rao

New Bill

Speaking about the Centre’s new Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Jagadish said the government would have to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and take readings every month. For this, the State government has to appoint 2,500 people just to take meter readings. “If we pay Rs 30,000 salary per month to each of them, the total burden on the Discoms will be around Rs 7.5 crore, which the power distribution companies cannot bear,” the Minister explained.

Srisailam fire

On the fire accident at the Srisailam Hydro Electric Station, the Minister said the government has ordered a CID probe. “The reasons behind the accident will be known only after the CID submits its report,” he said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Genco had also ordered a probe. It had to hand over its report in 15 days, but three members of the inquiry committee tested positive for Covid-19. Hence, there has been a delay.

Centre still mum about clearing dues: Harish

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is not releasing the money it owes Telangana for the last several years. Speaking during a debate on the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) (Amendment) Bill in the Council, Harish said Telangana has to receive Rs 6,016 crore GST and Rs 2,812 crore IGST. Besides, it is yet to receive Rs 817 crore of the 14th Finance Commission funds and Central grants of Rs 10,095 crore. Harish said there was no response, despite the State government writing several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt plans to procure 70 lakh MT paddy

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said that the government has set a target of procuring 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. The Minister said that due to the rejuvenation of irrigation projects, the land under cultivation has been increased by 36.94 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year. He said, “In the last monsoon season, we procured 47.54 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. To procure the target paddy this year, we need 19 crore gunny bags. If the rice millers and ration dealers return gunny bags, the government can save Rs 15 for each bag.”

Revenue Act will resolve land issues: Koppula

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the State government has introduced a transparent mechanism in spending the funds under SC and ST Sub-Plans. Addressing a meeting of SC and ST MLAs and MLCs in the lobbies of the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the new Revenue Act adopted in the Legislature would resolve the land related disputes of SCs and STs permanently in the State. The Minster wanted the MLAs and MLCs to provide suggestions for better implementation of welfare schemes.