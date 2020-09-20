Educators need to be trained afresh for NEP 2020: Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has to train educators to move away from an exam-focused learning system and increase industry participation, for proper implementation of the New Education Policy, said Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during a virtual session titled, ‘NEP-2020- A game-changer for Telangana’ on Saturday.

The interaction saw five parallel sessions, and 23 speakers and lasted for 215 minutes. Experts suggested that there would be an increase in government investment in Higher Education. Naveen Mittal, Commissioner Collegiate Education, and one among the speakers said: "For a better future of Higher Education in Telangana, we must encourage more private investments in our Universities."

FICCI-Telangana State Council, in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), organised the online interactive session.