Telangana: Residents to play key role in new Karimnagar development master plan

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With a view to ensure planned and comprehensive development in Karimnagar and its surroundings, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has initiated a process to prepare new master plan for the city.

The existing master plan being followed by the city authorities was prepared back in 1983 and under that outdated plan, the Town Planning Wing is unable to develop the city as desired, be it extending the roads or taking up other infrastructure developments.

As the city and its population witnessed a rapid growth in the last few years, the need to prepare a master plan for Karimnagar was necessitated under the State government’s plan for development of urban areas.

In view of this, the civic body recently held a preliminary meeting to discuss the way forward, where it also sought the opinions of corporators on the matter. The government had already appointed the DDF Consultants to conduct a comprehensive survey, which will also cover recently merged villages.

Municipal Commissioner Vallur Kranthi said: "Under the old master plan, development works could not be carried out at several places. Approval for many building permissions were also not given for the same reason. Once new master plan is approved, all these issues will be solved and a comprehensive plan can be taken up for development of the city."

"As part of our efforts to prepare a plan, we will also be taking the opinions of residents, experts and intellectuals. While conducting the survey, all aspects including open land, residential areas, traffic, heritage, historical places and transportation as well as hills, tanks and ponds will be taken into account," she said.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that after the comprehensive survey is completed, the new master plan will be prepared development of the city for next 20 years.