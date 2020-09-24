Telangana records 2,176 new cases of COVID-19, total tally reaches 1,79,246

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,176 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, of the 55,318 tests that it conducted. As on Thursday morning, reports of 1,388 tests were still awaited.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 30,037, of whom 23,929 are under home quarantine. The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in the state till now is 1,79,246.

On Wednesday, the state recorded eight more deaths, taking the death toll in the state till now to 1,070.

Also, 2,004 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries till now to 1,48,139. Of the 2,176 new cases on Wednesday, 308 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Ranga Reddy - 168, Medchal -151, Nalgonda - 136, Karimnagar - 120, Warangal Urban - 77, Siddipet - 95 and Khammam - 86.

As per the medical bulletin by the state government, Telangana's Case Fatality Rate and Recovery Rate currently stand at 0.59 percent and 82.64 percent against the national average of 1.59 percent and 81.42 percent respectively.