TSSPDCL brushes off claims of excess billing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power bill is being calculated only for 30 days even though the meter reading is done after the same period, the TSSPDCL clarified on Monday, with reference to a piece of fake news being circulated on social media platforms. “No excess bill will be collected from consumers,” the discom said.

Social media posts claimed that the TSSPDCL was not taking meter readings within 30 days, and was deliberately delaying the billing to generate excess bills. The TSSPDCL has been implementing days billing as per the directions of Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for the last five years, in order to avoid excess billing due to delay in taking meter readings.

For example, if the reading is taken for 32 days instead of 30 days, and the units recorded are 106, then 106 units will be divided by 32 to get the average daily power consumption. It will then be multiplied by 30. Thus, the TSSPDCL will arrive at the metre reading of 99 units for 30 days. Consequently, the tariff rates will be charged below the 100 units category. TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that a special software was installed in spot billing machines to make necessary changes for calculating the bill for 30 days, automatically.

‘Spl software installed to calculate power bills’

TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that a special software was installed in spot billing machines to make changes for calculating the bill for 30 days, automatically