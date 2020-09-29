STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSSPDCL brushes off claims of excess billing

Social media posts claimed that the TSSPDCL was not taking meter readings within 30 days, and was deliberately delaying the billing to generate excess bills.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power bill is being calculated only for 30 days even though the meter reading is done after the same period, the TSSPDCL clarified on Monday, with reference to a piece of fake news being circulated on social media platforms. “No excess bill will be collected from consumers,” the discom said. 

Social media posts claimed that the TSSPDCL was not taking meter readings within 30 days, and was deliberately delaying the billing to generate excess bills. The TSSPDCL has been implementing days billing as per the directions of Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for the last five years, in order to avoid excess billing due to delay in taking meter readings.

For example, if the reading is taken for 32 days instead of 30 days, and the units recorded are 106, then 106 units will be divided by 32 to get the average daily power consumption. It will then be multiplied by 30. Thus, the TSSPDCL will arrive at the metre reading of 99 units for 30 days. Consequently, the tariff rates will be charged below the 100 units category. TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that a special software was installed in spot billing machines to make necessary changes for calculating the bill for 30 days, automatically.

‘Spl software installed to calculate power bills’
TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that a special software was installed in spot billing machines to make changes for calculating the bill for 30 days, automatically

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSSPDCL Telangana power bill
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp