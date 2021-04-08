STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two SCCL workers die in roof collapse

They said that even though they had alerted the officials about the safety concerns in the sixth incline, the officials had not responded on the issue.

Published: 08th April 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Two workers were killed when the roof of the underground Kakatiya Khani (KTK) 6 coal mine of Singareni Collieries Company Limit(SCCL) in Bhupalpally district collapsed on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Talaveni Shankaraiah and Kyatham Narasaiah. Soon after the incident, SCCL disaster response teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to bring the bodies out of the mine. 

Speaking to the media, SCCL Bhupalpally General Manger N Raju said that the  cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, SCCL union leaders alleged that it was the negligence of officials that led to the workers death. They said that even though they had alerted the officials about the safety concerns in the sixth incline, the officials had not responded on the issue.

Learning about the incident, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy visited the spot. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to the SCCL authorities and enquired about the circumstances that led to the accident. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and said that the government would take care of them. He also directed SCCL authorities to take appropriate precautions so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company workers death
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp