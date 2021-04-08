Two SCCL workers die in roof collapse

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Two workers were killed when the roof of the underground Kakatiya Khani (KTK) 6 coal mine of Singareni Collieries Company Limit(SCCL) in Bhupalpally district collapsed on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Talaveni Shankaraiah and Kyatham Narasaiah. Soon after the incident, SCCL disaster response teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to bring the bodies out of the mine.

Speaking to the media, SCCL Bhupalpally General Manger N Raju said that the cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, SCCL union leaders alleged that it was the negligence of officials that led to the workers death. They said that even though they had alerted the officials about the safety concerns in the sixth incline, the officials had not responded on the issue.

Learning about the incident, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy visited the spot. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to the SCCL authorities and enquired about the circumstances that led to the accident. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, and said that the government would take care of them. He also directed SCCL authorities to take appropriate precautions so that such incidents do not happen in the future.