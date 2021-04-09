STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pawan Kalyan fans vandalise theatre after movie stopped due to technical glitch

Hundreds of fans were seen without masks and social distancing norms were seen being flouted.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JOGULAMBA GADWAL (TELANGANA): A ruckus ensued at a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal as the audience vandalised infrastructure after the screening of a movie of actor and Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped due to a technical glitch.

Activists said that the stars can release their movies on OTT platforms during these critical times of COVID19. But they wanted to release in theatres.

According to activists, Big stars have a huge following in societies and they will not follow guidelines while watching the movies, gather in huge numbers to purchase tickets, fans will shout while watching the movies, throw pieces of paper everywhere.

Telangana reported 2,055 fresh infections pushing the tally to 3.18 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.  

