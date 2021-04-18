STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘IAS officer’ held for duping 29 persons

 Mancherial police arrested a person for impersonating an IAS officer and duping more than 29 people.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Mancherial police arrested a person for impersonating an IAS officer and duping more than 29 people. The arrested person has been identified as B Laxminarayana, a native of Palli village in Beerpur mandal, and a B Tech third year student at Siddharth College in Hyderabad.

He was posing as the Mancherial Joint Collector and had hired a person named Ramesh as his driver and Mahender as his personal assistant. He told them that he could provide government job to anyone who is ready to spend Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh. He asked them to pass on the information to their relatives and friends.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that police took action after two persons named Thallapelli Ramesh and Swetha lodged complaints stating that Laxminarayana had cheated them and had collected Rs 3 lakh from each one of them. 

On further investigation police found that the miscreant had cheated 29 people and had collected `80 lakh. He had purchased two cars, one two-wheeler and a house in Jagital district using the ill-gotten money. Police seized two cars, a Royal Enfield bike, fake certificates, nameplate, `2.50 lakh in cash and other incriminating material from his house.

