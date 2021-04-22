Osmania alumni offer voluntary teleconsultations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when doctors are burdened with the stress of catering to a large number of hospitalised cases, the recently graduated MBBS students of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad have started an initiative to offer teleconsultation for mild cases of Covid-19.

The initiative is only a day old has nearly 24 doctors on board. Both OMC alumni and those in private practice are offering support to patients on a voluntary basis.

“There is a crunch of access to healthcare resources and doctors. Our attempt is to try and bridge this gap,” said one of the doctors. The group has already provided consultations to over 600 patients, not just from Hyderabad but from across the country, after a tweet about them went viral. The alumni want to assist the public on treatment, to understand whether hospitalisation is needed and so on.