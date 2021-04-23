Covid-19 curbs may hurt Telangana revenue collections 

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imposition of night curfew and other restrictions may dent the State government’s revenue this time too. However, it is unlikely that the slump in revenue, if any, will be felt immediately. Official sources say that the impact may be felt only in May.“As on Thursday, our revenue collections are good. The impact of Covid-19 restrictions, like early closure of restaurants, cinema theatres and other business establishments, may be felt in May,” a senior government official told Express.

For the business done in March, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is paid in April, explained officials. “There won’t be any trouble with GST collections this month, as business was normal in March,” they said. “In fact, the income of Stamps and Registrations Department has been very good so far. We have been receiving Rs 35 crore per day on an average. The income from petrol is also normal,” official sources added.

They opined that the impact of restrictions might be felt after six weeks. “Covid-19 restrictions will not create an immediate impact on the State’s revenue. If the restrictions continue, we will face problems from May,” officials said. It may be recalled that the State had collected `4,166.42 crore GST in March, 2021 -- the highest-ever in the State since the advent of GST. The growth rate of State’s own tax revenue was pegged at over 9 per cent.

The State government, meanwhile, is continuing its welfare schemes; it released `11,000 crore for Aasara pensions, `400 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, and is also providing succour to teachers working in private schools.

