Ex-MLA K Biksham dies at 65

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CPI's former Burgampad MLA Kunja Biksham died of a brain stroke on Saturday while undergoing treatment in a Hyderabad hospital. He was 65.He was elected as an MLA twice from 1989 to 1999 from Burgampad Assembly constituency. During his tenure, he helped many were get jobs in the ITC paper factory in Sarapaka village.

He also campaigned hard for youth looking for jobs in the SCCL and housing for poor. Known as an honest and down-to-earth politician, he joined the YSRCP after some differences with top CPI leaders. He was native of Pagideru village in Manugur mandal but made Burgampad his home. His final rites will be conducted at Mittagudem village in Aswapuram mandal.