STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five killed in road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district

The family from Kulcharam in Medak district had gone to Sangareddy for the child's health check and were returning home.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Overspeeding and rash drivering could have led to the accident, police said. (Photo | EPS)

Overspeeding and rash drivering could have led to the accident, police said. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons, including a couple and their child, died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck coming in the opposite direction in Sangareddy district on the Hyderabad-Akola National highway on Friday. 

The family from Kulcharam in Medak district had gone to Sangareddy for the child's health check and were returning home. The driver of the vehicle lost control while attempting to overtake a truck coming from the opposite direction. The victims have been identified as Vivek (6), his parents Ambadas and Padma, and their two other relatives.

According to police, the victims had gone to a hospital in Sangareddy town for Vivek’s health check as he was unwell for a couple of days. After completing the check-up, they were returning home. The accident occurred when they were nearing Chutkur at around 3.15 pm. As the car was moving at a high speed, it completely crashed after the collision killing all five persons in the vehicle.

Their bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital, Sangareddy, for postmortem. 

Overspeeding and rash driving could have led to the accident, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Sangareddy road accident Rash driving Overspeeding Hyderabad-Akola National highway
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp