Five killed in road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons, including a couple and their child, died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck coming in the opposite direction in Sangareddy district on the Hyderabad-Akola National highway on Friday.

The family from Kulcharam in Medak district had gone to Sangareddy for the child's health check and were returning home. The driver of the vehicle lost control while attempting to overtake a truck coming from the opposite direction. The victims have been identified as Vivek (6), his parents Ambadas and Padma, and their two other relatives.

According to police, the victims had gone to a hospital in Sangareddy town for Vivek’s health check as he was unwell for a couple of days. After completing the check-up, they were returning home. The accident occurred when they were nearing Chutkur at around 3.15 pm. As the car was moving at a high speed, it completely crashed after the collision killing all five persons in the vehicle.

Their bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital, Sangareddy, for postmortem.

Overspeeding and rash driving could have led to the accident, police said.