Elderly man’s body found stuffed inside fridge in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, an elderly man’s body was found stuffed inside a fridge at his house in Parkal of Warangal district, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The deceased person has been identified as Balayya, 90. According to sources, he stayed with his grandson V Nikhil, 26, in a rented house. His body was recovered after the neighbours complained of a foul smell from the house. Balayya and his wife lived with their grandson.

Meanwhile, his wife died of Covid-19 around three months back. Parkal inspector P Mahender Reddy said that during interrogation Nikhil told them Balayya died three days ago. “Nikhil said that since he did not have enough money to conduct Balayya’s last rites, he stuffed the body inside the fridge,” he added. A case of suspicious death has been registered.