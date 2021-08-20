Telangana government to switch to electric vehicles

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at generating clean energy, all government vehicles in the State would soon be switched to electric vehicles. Discussions were already going on to replace petrol and diesel vehicles used by government departments within the State with electric vehicles. Accordingly, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has invited tenders for this initiative in order to reduce emissions. Already, Delhi, Karnataka and Chandigarh have begun replacing government vehicles with electric vehicles.

The project will be coordinated by TSREDCO, a nodal agency for energy conservation initiatives and renewable energy programmes. TSREDCO will look after deployment of electric vehicles and setting up required infrastructure in government departments.

According to officials, initially, 1,000 vehicles will be deputed and operated on a rental basis, and the concerned departments will pay monthly rents. Around 4,000 vehicles are being operated in government departments on rental basis.

Sources in TSREDCO said until now, the lowest bid for operating electric vehicles in a government department was Rs 42,000 per month for each vehicle. Though the hiring cost was high compared to costs incurred from petrol and diesel vehicles, the aim was to reduce carbon emissions and start moving towards electric mobility, said an official.

Usually, government departments pay a rent of Rs 34,000 to operate either petrol or diesel vehicles for up to 2,500 km a month. Comparatively, hiring electric vehicles turns out to be more expensive as the initial investment would be high. Road safety expert and founder of Indian Federation of Road Safety Vinod Kanumala said scrapping of petrol and diesel vehicles which had been operated for 15 years would be done under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy.

1,000 vehicles to ply on rent

Initially, around 1,000 vehicles will be deputed and operated on a rental basis, and the concerned departments will pay monthly rents for them. Around 4,000 vehicles are being operated in various government departments on rental basis