Indira Shoban quits YSRTP, blames aides of Sharmila

HYDERABAD: YSRTP leader Indira Shoban gave up her primary membership in the newly launched party on Friday. Shoban submitted her resignation to party president YS Sharmila. It is learnt that she had an argument with Sharmila’s aide Vaduka Rajagopal at the Lotus Pond party office.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Shoban openly expressed her displeasure with the “supremacy” of Sharmila’s closest aides in the party. “Some people, who are probably not even well known to their own neighbourhood, are commanding and misleading the party president Sharmila. They don’t even know how to speak to a woman leader,” she said.

Shoban said that she would announce her future course of action soon.She is the second such leader to resign from the party in quick succession. Earlier, YSRTP’s Mahbubnagar district in-charge Prathap Reddy had quit the party.