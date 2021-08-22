Infant found in dustbin of Telangana's Khaleelwadi area

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After receiving information from civic body staff, Nizamabad One Town Police on Saturday recovered the body of an infant boy from a dustbin in Khaleelwadi area and shifted it to the mortuary at Government General Hospital (GGH).

During the investigation, the police found that the infant belongs to a 16-year-old minor girl who belongs to a village under Yedapally police station limits. She lives with her grandparents who run an eatery in Bodhan town. The teenager is in the second year of her Intermediate.

On Friday, she went to GGH to get admitted, but when asked about the details of the father, she refused to provide it and was hence, reportedly denied admission. However, on Saturday, she was having labour pains and allegedly dropped the infant in a dustbin near a private hospital. Later, she went to a reputed hospital complaining of bleeding and received first aid.