Telangana: Deprived of basic facilities, Gothi Koyas live at mercy of forest officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ordeal of the Gothi Koya tribe continues as they live like refugees in Telangana. The tribe faced exodus from Chattisgarh to Telangana between 2005 and 2011 due to counter-insurgency measures involving Salwa Judum, a civilian militia that was used to target the Maoist population. Chhattisgarh government claimed that around 30,000 people had taken refuge in forest areas of neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana due to violence and were devoid of basic amenities such as education, electricity and rehabilitation.

In 2017, the people of this tribe living in Jalagalancha hamlet of Tadvai mandal were targeted by the forest officials who demolished their huts, manhandled their men and tied the women to trees. The officials also uprooted the only borewell that was installed there by an NGO to stop them from living there. Awaiting rehabilitation, these tribals depend on forest for their survival and only a few of them possess aadhar and voter ID cards.

“People are afraid to visit their habitations fearing they might be naxals. NGOs who may want to provide them some form of aid are also prevented by authorities from helping them,” said B Venkateswarlu, State president, Adivasi Students Front. The High Court and the National Committee for Scheduled Tribes have both directed the State government to implement welfare scheme for this population, but so far nothing has been achieved.

“There is a rehabilitation policy even for naxals who surrender, but Gothi Koyas who are genuine tribes have not been getting basic social benefits, let alone rehabilitation. They have been living at the mercy of forest officials and falling prey to divisive political voices instigating tribals against tribals,” said G Venkata Ramana, State president, Adivasi Employees Welfare Association.