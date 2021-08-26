STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thigh-slapping TRS Minister Malla Reddy asks Congress leader Revanth Reddy to seek fresh mandate

He said the State government took up developmental works worth `62 crore in Mudu Chintalapalli.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Calling TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy “saale and kuthe”, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slapped his thigh and shoulder, daring the former to quit as MP and seek a fresh mandate. If Revanth wins the byelection, he said he would quit public life for good.  Malla Reddy burst out after Revanth made allegations against him at Mooduchintalapalli. 

He said the State government took up developmental works worth Rs 62 crore in Mudu Chintalapalli. As there were no problems in the village, the local residents showed placards to Revanth Reddy, asking him to not visit their village, Malla Reddy said.

He recalled that when Revanth raised a question in Lok Sabha about the cases against Malla Reddy Group of Educational Institutions, the Central government gave a clean chit saying there were no cases. “Revanth Reddy alleged that I have encroached upon lands. He should substantiate his allegations,” he said.

While hurling choicest epithets at Revanth, Malla Reddy also used “Pichakuntla”. However, he later said that he was withdrawing the word as it represents the name of a caste. He also tendered an unconditional apology to people belonging to “Pichakuntla” caste for using the word.

Apologises over use of Pichakuntla
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
