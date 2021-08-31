STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

We’ll spew hatred if they pander to Muslims: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The BJP leader was making a veiled reference to the AIMIM.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a shocking admission, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that his party would “definitely provoke communal hatred” if the TRS continued to woo “a community that constituted 12 per cent of the electorate” — an obvious reference to Muslims. Sanjay Kumar did not stop at that. He said that after the BJP came to power in 2023, it would confiscate all of Nizam’s properties in the State and hand them over to the Hindu Samaj. 

The Karimnagar MP made these highly controversial statements while addressing a whistle-stop public meeting near Are Maisamma temple on Hyderabad’s outskirts on the third day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. Sanjay Kumar said, “We have taken up the Praja Sangrama Yatra to focus on the issues faced by the people. Our party is being branded as one that is bent on provoking communal hatred and we will definitely do so if the TRS tries to cozy up to the outfits that represent Muslims.” The BJP leader was making a veiled reference to the AIMIM.

“The BJP will not be on the back foot in uniting Hindus, who account for 80 per cent of the population,” he added. Sanjay Kumar wanted to know how the TRS and the Congress could call themselves “secular parties” when they were “stooping down” to get the votes of a minority community.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP TRS communal hatred
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp