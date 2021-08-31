We’ll spew hatred if they pander to Muslims: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

In a shocking admission, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that his party would “definitely provoke communal hatred” if the TRS continued to woo “a community that constituted 12 per cent of the electorate” — an obvious reference to Muslims. Sanjay Kumar did not stop at that. He said that after the BJP came to power in 2023, it would confiscate all of Nizam’s properties in the State and hand them over to the Hindu Samaj.

The Karimnagar MP made these highly controversial statements while addressing a whistle-stop public meeting near Are Maisamma temple on Hyderabad’s outskirts on the third day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. Sanjay Kumar said, “We have taken up the Praja Sangrama Yatra to focus on the issues faced by the people. Our party is being branded as one that is bent on provoking communal hatred and we will definitely do so if the TRS tries to cozy up to the outfits that represent Muslims.” The BJP leader was making a veiled reference to the AIMIM.

“The BJP will not be on the back foot in uniting Hindus, who account for 80 per cent of the population,” he added. Sanjay Kumar wanted to know how the TRS and the Congress could call themselves “secular parties” when they were “stooping down” to get the votes of a minority community.