STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy challenges KCR to fast-unto-death in Delhi

Revanth alleged that the CM was fully aware of conditions laid down by the Centre and the FCI on the purchase of paddy in Kharif season.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the helplessness expressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in bailing out the farmers, TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy said Rao had lost the moral stand to continue as the CM. He challenged Rao to stage a ‘fast-unto-death’ at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi if the latter was really serious about paddy farmers. 

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, the Malkajgiri MP alleged that the CM was fully aware of conditions laid down by the Centre and the FCI on the purchase of paddy in Kharif season. However, he had failed to react till the end of the harvest. It was only when the harvest reached the farm yarns and IKP centres, that a blame game between the BJP and TRS governments began, he said. 

The TPCC chief asked if the TRS was sincere, then why it did not issue a whip asking all its MPs to be present in the House on the opening day of Parliament’s winter session. He pointed out that three out of nine TRS MPs — K Prabhakar Reddy, Maloth Kavitha and P Dayakar — were absent when the Bill to repeal the farm laws was introduced. 

Revanth asked the Chief Minister to clarify whether any agriculture policy existed in Telangana. “By announcing that the Centre would not procure paddy in the Yasangi season, Kishan Reddy, and later KCR through his statements, have disowned farmers. What should the farmers do now?” he asked. 

‘Opposition to Modi fake, hollow’

Revanth termed the CM’s call for battle against the Modi government on the paddy row as fake and hollow

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Telangana Congress Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp