Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy challenges KCR to fast-unto-death in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the helplessness expressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in bailing out the farmers, TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy said Rao had lost the moral stand to continue as the CM. He challenged Rao to stage a ‘fast-unto-death’ at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi if the latter was really serious about paddy farmers.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, the Malkajgiri MP alleged that the CM was fully aware of conditions laid down by the Centre and the FCI on the purchase of paddy in Kharif season. However, he had failed to react till the end of the harvest. It was only when the harvest reached the farm yarns and IKP centres, that a blame game between the BJP and TRS governments began, he said.

The TPCC chief asked if the TRS was sincere, then why it did not issue a whip asking all its MPs to be present in the House on the opening day of Parliament’s winter session. He pointed out that three out of nine TRS MPs — K Prabhakar Reddy, Maloth Kavitha and P Dayakar — were absent when the Bill to repeal the farm laws was introduced.

Revanth asked the Chief Minister to clarify whether any agriculture policy existed in Telangana. “By announcing that the Centre would not procure paddy in the Yasangi season, Kishan Reddy, and later KCR through his statements, have disowned farmers. What should the farmers do now?” he asked.

‘Opposition to Modi fake, hollow’

Revanth termed the CM’s call for battle against the Modi government on the paddy row as fake and hollow