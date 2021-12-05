STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka bus turns turtle in Telangana's Narayanpet, 18 injured

The bus was proceeding to Hyderabad when the incident happened.

Bus, KSRTC bus, Parked bus

Representational Image (Photo | EPS, B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a narrow escape for the passengers travelling in a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, belonging to Sedam depot, when the vehicle overturned in Narayanpet town, on Saturday morning, leaving as many as 18 passengers injured. The bus was proceeding to Hyderabad when the incident happened.

Most of the passengers were asleep and were taken by shock when the vehicle veered off the road. According to Narayanpet SI Suresh Goud, the bus was moving at a high speed and when the driver tried to cross a curve near the Government Polytechnic College in Narayanpet, he lost control over the wheel, as a result of which it turned turtle. While around 12-13 passengers suffered just minor passengers, five to six others sustained fractures. They were immediately shifted to the Narayanpet Government Hospital for treatment.

The Sub-Inspector further said that most of the patients were discharged later in the day and that the remaining were waiting for their diagnostic reports. He added that nobody was grievously injured in the accident.

