Stone age grooves, tools found at Buddhavanam

By Express News Service

Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy points

to the remains of Mesolithic and Neolithic

age found in the premises of Buddhavanam,

a Buddhist theme park developed by Telangana

Tourism at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district

HYDERABAD: Remains of Mesolithic and Neolithic age were discovered by archaeologists in the premises of Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park developed by Telangana Tourism at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district. Dr. E Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and Buddhist expert, informed Express that he noticed a good number of neolithic (New Stone Age) grooves formed out of grinding on the surface of the laterite sheetrock located along the left bank of the Krishna River, while inspecting the recently formed walking track on Sunday. The grooves measured between 5 to 10 cm in length and 3 to 19 cm in width with an average depth of 2.5 cm, which pointed towards the existence of a factory site there during the neolithic age (4000 -1750 BC).

Stone tools, including blades, burins, borers and flakes made of local material like chert, were also noticed, indicating a mesolithic habitation datable to 8500 BC had thrived there.