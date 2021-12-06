Three killed Telangana's Jagtial as car rams RTC bus

By Express News Service

The front portion of the TSRTC bus

was damaged in the Mohanraopet mishap

JAGTIAL: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a child, died when the car in which they were travelling rammed an RTC bus at Mohanraopet on the outskirts of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district at around 10 am on Sunday.

All the victims belonged to Bilalpur area of Korutla town and the family was returning from Hyderabad.

Police identified the victims as Sajid Ali, 45, and Anas, 20, who died on the spot while 6-year-old Azeem breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Md Suleman, a government teacher and his wife Summaya, as well as their other son Anas sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the government hospital at Korutla.

Some of the passengers travelling in the bus also sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police officials rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.