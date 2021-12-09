STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Police department tries to make policing friendly, staff at the field level yet to adapt to idea

Mariyamma's death due to alleged torture in police custody, the incident has become a case study for introspection for police personnel across the state

Published: 09th December 2021 09:22 AM

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police department is going all out to make policing friendly and the police personnel more people-friendly, but their staff at the field level does not seem to have adapted this idea of change.

From the custodial death of an SC woman A Mariyamma in Addagudur Rachakonda commissionerate in July till the recent brutal torture of Royya Srinivasulu in Nalgonda district, incidents of police highhandedness, lawlessness, and involvement in civil and land disputes, are becoming a major concern to the department and causing a dent to the 'people-friendly police image'. Further repeated instructions from their bosses are also falling on deaf ears.

After Mariyamma's death due to alleged torture in police custody, the incident has become a case study for introspection for police personnel across the state. On several occasions and even in the daily teleconferences by the top brass, it was widely discussed and steps to avoid repetition of such incidents were suggested and the field staff were instructed accordingly.

As a damage control, the SI and two other constables of Addagudur police station were dismissed from the service and the state Government paid compensation to her kin. The incident had even drawn the wrath of the Telangana High Court, which made strong observations that it is a fit case to be investigated by the CBI and that compensation cannot bring her back to life.

This apparently did not have any effect on the field officers as another incident of a tribal youth Veerashekar picked up by Atmakur(S) police Suryapet district in connection with a theft case and brutally beaten up. Leaving him injured badly in an unconscious state. The Sub-inspector was suspended.

Another incident of a farmer caught while playing cards at Bichkunda in Kamareddy district, died after he was allegedly brutally tortured by the police, came into light. But no action was taken against the police. Surprisingly in these three incidents, police claimed the victims were having health issues and blatantly denied any torture.

Even in Srinivasulu's incident, police allegedly interfered in a land deal and tortured him, after which an SI and a constable were suspended. In most of these incidents, the responsible officers are found going overboard, without even putting their immediate superiors in the know.

Repeated suspensions and strict action from the department, have not had any deterrence on the cops, who are often taking law into their lands. Officials stated that frequent training and sensitisation programs for their staff are organized at regular intervals to avoid repetition of such incidents.Ends//

Comments

