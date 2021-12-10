STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation’s ‘Go Electric’ campaign from Dec 11

TSREDCO is the State nodal agency for electric vehicle infrastructure promotion and implementation.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) will launch a two-day ‘Go Electric’ campaign to promote usage of electric vehicles in Hyderabad from December 11.

It will conduct a ‘Go Electric’ roadshow as part of the campaign for creating awareness among the public for faster adoption of electric vehicles at People’s Plaza, PV Narasimha Rao Marg (Necklace Road).

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the aegis of the Ministry of Power has been mandated to undertake an awareness drive for promoting public charging, e-mobility and its ecosystem to implement the ‘Go Electric’ campaign at both State and national levels. BEE will extend technical and financial support to the state nodal agency for the event.

