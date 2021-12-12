STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Hospital gets CT scan; MRI, cath lab to follow 

Gandhi Hospital will receive equipment worth Rs 22 crore, announced Health Minister T Harish Rao as he inaugurated the new CT scan machine at the hospital.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital

Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates a CT scan machine in Gandhi Hospital on Saturday, in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues T Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, hospital staff and others |

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital will receive equipment worth Rs 22 crore, announced Health Minister T Harish Rao as he inaugurated the new CT scan machine at the hospital. The CT scan machine worth Rs 2 crore will ensure that patients don’t have to go outside for diagnostic tests. The hospital will also shortly be getting an MRI scan machine worth Rs 12.5 crore and a cath lab worth Rs 6 crore in the next two months, he said.  

“We have planned to provide equipment such as the cath lab both in Gandhi and Osmania. Heart patients can head to the lab and get a proper diagnosis and treatment for their diseases,” said Harish. A Mother and Child Hospital will be attached to Gandhi Hospital to cater to high-risk pregnancy cases. This will have 200 beds and will be set up in the next six months.

