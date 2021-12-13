STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyond politics: VP Venkaiah Naidu lauds KCR for promoting Telugu culture

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu stressed that every State should adopt its language at the administrative level, and should conduct all communications in the local language.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu stressed that every State should adopt its language at the administrative level, and should conduct all communications in the local language. “It is imperative to preserve our language and culture and States should come forward to encourage it,” he said. 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks
at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University
in Hyderabad on Sunday

Naidu was speaking on the occasion of 36th foundation day of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. He said it was the State government’s responsibility to support the promotion of culture and the Telangana government was fulfilling it in a good manner. He applauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his efforts to promote Telugu culture. He said 100 acres of land had been allocated to the university at Bachupally in Hyderabad.

Naidu suggested to the State government that apart from regular syllabus, other subjects associated with Telugu culture such as arts, tradition, education, music, dance and handicrafts should be introduced in the university. 

“Every individual must take the responsibility to preserve our own culture without influencing others’ cultures. A few citizens want their children to speak English and feel proud,” he said.  

He stressed that the translation to foreign languages was the best way to explore Telugu culture globally. The university should take up the translations of Telugu literature to other languages, while other literary books should be translated to Telugu. He gave the examples of ‘Amuktamalyada’ written by the emperor of Vijaynagar empire Krishnadevaraya, which was translated and published in Tamil and was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award, while ‘Panduranga Mahatyam’ by Tenali Rama was translated to Hindi, and said such practices should be continued.

Naidu also paid tributes to former Chief Minister of AP NT Rama Rao for the latter’s role and efforts for the promotion of Telugu culture and language.

