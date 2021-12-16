Power tariff less in Telangana than in other States: Ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power tariff is less in Telangana when compared with Gujarat and other States in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said.

After holding a meeting on the financial situation of the Discoms for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, they observed that the Telangana Discoms were collecting only Rs 822 per 200 units of power from consumers while Rajasthan was collecting Rs 1,689, West Bengal Rs 1,630, Karnataka Rs 1,556, Gujarat Rs 1,285 and Kerala Rs 1,224.

The average power bill for each consumer, whose consumption is 100 units, is Rs 239 in Telangana while it is Rs 861 in Rajasthan, Rs 702 in Karnataka, Rs 759 in West Bengal, Rs 677 in Maharashtra, Rs 601 in Gujarat, Rs 475 in Kerala, Rs 473 in Punjab and Rs 457 in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the cost of service per unit is Rs 7.24, the Discoms in Telangana are collecting just Rs 1.45 per unit for up to 50 units, Rs 2.60 per unit for up to 100 units and Rs 4.30 per unit for up to 200 units, they said.