STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Power tariff less in Telangana than in other States: Ministers

The power tariff is less in Telangana when compared with Gujarat and other States in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said. 
 

Published: 16th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power tariff is less in Telangana when compared with Gujarat and other States in the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said. 

After holding a meeting on the financial situation of the Discoms for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, they observed that the Telangana Discoms were collecting only Rs 822 per 200 units of power from consumers while Rajasthan was collecting Rs 1,689, West Bengal Rs 1,630, Karnataka Rs 1,556, Gujarat Rs 1,285 and Kerala Rs 1,224. 

The average power bill for each consumer, whose consumption is 100 units, is Rs 239 in Telangana while it is Rs 861 in Rajasthan, Rs 702 in Karnataka, Rs 759 in West Bengal, Rs 677 in Maharashtra, Rs 601 in Gujarat, Rs 475 in Kerala, Rs 473 in Punjab and Rs 457 in Uttar Pradesh. 

Though the cost of service per unit is Rs 7.24, the Discoms in Telangana are collecting just Rs 1.45 per unit for up to 50 units, Rs 2.60 per unit for up to 100 units and Rs 4.30 per unit for up to 200 units, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana power tariff hike Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy Telangana Discoms Telangana Power Charges
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp