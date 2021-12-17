STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

4 more test positive for Omicron at Hyderabad International Airport

These four new cases of Omicron are a major cause of concern as three of the passengers came from Kenya, a country that has not been categorised as “at-risk”.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid- 19 were confirmed in Telangana on Thursday. With this, a total of seven international passengers who landed at the RGIA have so far tested positive for Omicron, all in the last two days.

Of these seven patients, six are in Telangana while one patient flew to West Bengal via a connecting flight. These four new cases of Omicron are a major cause of concern as three of the passengers came from Kenya, a country that has not been categorised as “at-risk”. Incidentally, vaccination levels in Kenya are extremely low due to what the WHO calls “vaccine inequity”.

Status of 4 positive patients unclear

It remains unclear whether these four new patients have been identified or not and isolated as Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao stated that details would be furnished on Friday. 

These seven Omicron cases were detected from 21 Covid-19 positive cases diagnosed after screening 6,764 passengers at the airport. On Thursday alone, 120 passengers were screened and none tested positive.

Apart from this, Telangana recorded 190 cases of Covid-19 from 40,103 tests conducted. Another 195 previously infected individuals reported recovery and active cases stood at 3,805. The State also saw two deaths, taking the tally to 4,012. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron variant Telangana Covid cases Telangana Micron cases Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA Omicron cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp