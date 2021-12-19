Kadiyam Foundation focuses on helping women with anaemia in Warangal

U Mahesh By

WARANGAL: R Kadiyam Kavya is a name familiar to hundreds of people, not just because she is the daughter of former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari but also, because of the services she has been rendering through their Kadiyam Foundation.

Now, Dr. Kavya is focused on helping those who are struggling to overcome various nutritional and immune deficiencies. By making use of scientific practices and natural remedies in tandem, the Warangal-based medical practitioner has been able to provide the much-required respite for pregnant women and girls suffering from anaemia by providing them healthy organic food items.

Dr. Kavya, who currently works as a pathologist at the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC) in Warangal, has been promoting the use of such nutrient-rich food items, which can be prepared at one’s home itself, for quite some time now.

Apart from distributing food kits to those visiting the outpatient (OP) department of her hospital, Kavya has also been offering peanut cakes and packets of jaggery to women and girls dealing with anaemia.

According to the medical practitioner, she began focusing on providing help to anaemia patients after taking a serious note of the findings of a recent national family and health survey.

According to the survey, anaemia among kids (between the ages of six months and six years) was rising at an alarming rate and it jumped from 58.6 per cent to 67.1 per cent in just a few years. The situation was same among women between the ages of 15 and 49 years. The number of anaemic women witnessed a jump from 53.2 per cent to 57.2 per cent.

However, Kavya says that even before these findings came to light, she has been distributing jaggery and chikki among pregnant women who visit her at the pathology lab for quite some time.

She also mentions that home-made remedies yield better results when compared to their counterparts manufactured in factories.