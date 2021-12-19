South Central Railway powering through to future

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the entire world is going green, the South Central Railway (SCR) is at the forefront in adopting various energy conservation measures, including tapping the potential of solar power for a sustainable environment. The major initiatives by the SCR in this regard include the installation of LED lights, solar panels, and use of natural daylight pipes/domes, making the stations ‘energy neutral’.

As part of this, solar panels are being installed on the rooftops of various railway stations, apart from cover-over-platforms, water pumps, LC gates, and street lights and the power generated from these are then utilised for day-to-day requirements.

A total of 7.8 MWp solar power plants/panels have been provided to various stations, service buildings, LC gates, pumps and street lights.

Around 3,000 kWp solar panels have been made available at 159 stations. Some of the stations which have been provided solar panels include Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Khammam, Vikarabad, Bellampalli, Lingampalli, Kurnool city and Miryalaguda.

Natural daylight pipes have also been available at 450 locations with 52 kWp capacity. In addition, 327 solar water heaters which can generate 2,15,300 litres per day have been provided to various stations/locations.

Kacheguda, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations have already become energy efficient. LED lights, super energy efficient BLDC ceiling fans and star rated/super energy efficient inverter type air-conditioners have also been provided.

With all these measures, the SCR is currently hoping to save around 71 lakh energy units per year. Approximate revenue savings are going to be more than Rs 6 crore per annum and the emission of CO2 is likely to decrease by 6,300 tonnes per annum. These efforts and initiatives adopted by the SCR will help it achieve more recognitions both at national and state levels.

With the provision of about 60,000 LED fittings, the SCR has managed to ensure 100 per cent LED lighting at all railway stations. Just with this measure, the officials are hopeful that they would be able to save about 14.5 lakh energy units per year, helping it save Rs 1.23 crore. This apart, the move would reduce CO2 emissions by 1,351 tonnes per year. Moreover, the SCR has become the first to come up with the concept of ‘energy neutral’ railway stations.