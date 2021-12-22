STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Solid waste treatment plants to come up in 76 urban local bodies in Telangana

These ULBs together generate over 1,300 tonnes of municipal waste per day, which is likely to increase by 50 to 100 per cent in the next 10 years, due to increasing urbanisation.

Waste treatment, garbage dump, dump yard

Representational Image

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deal with the municipal solid waste generated in urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State, the Municipal Administration & Urban Department (MAUD) will set up solid waste processing and treatment facility for 76 ULBs. These ULBs together generate over 1,300 tonnes of municipal waste per day, which is likely to increase by 50 to 100 per cent in the next 10 years, due to increasing urbanisation.

Keeping this in view, MAUD has decided to put agencies in place for remediation and reclamation of existing dumpsites through biomining and setting up of MSW processing and treatment facilities for 78 ULBs, which have been clubbed into five clusters. The facilities would be economically viable and environmentally sustainable, and will be operated on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

ULBs like Jawaharnagar, Medchal, Kompally, Suryapet, Dammaiguda, Warangal, Narsampet, etc., were not considered for MSW processing. Municipal officials said the selected agencies have to set up facilities to process existing legacy waste in the said ULBs through biomining, processing, resource recovery and disposal, and hand over the reclaimed land within the stipulated period. 

The department proposes to process waste by segregating, sorting, storing and selling it, as per Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The agencies will be responsible for designing, building, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the facilities through suitable technologies, as per the guidelines of the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) and in compliance with SWM Rules, 2016.

Agencies to transport, sell RDF to industries

The selected firm would also be responsible for the sale, marketing and transportation of Refuse Derived Fuel to nearby cement plants, waste-to-energy plants, thermal plants or any other suitable industries

