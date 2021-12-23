Hyderabad Parents Association seeks regulatory body for school fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, raised a question over the absence of a school fee regulatory mechanism in the state.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA), counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has passed a Bill to regulate school fees. Although the issue in private unaided schools has been raised by the parents many times, nothing has been done so far in Telangana. After hearing the counsel, the division expressed its dismay over the delay.

Counsel representing the government urged the court to give six weeks' time. Petitioner’s counsel raised objection saying that the government has been delaying the hearing for the last two and half years and have been seeking time on one or other pretext.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the case for six weeks and made it clear that at any cost government must give its decision by the next date of hearing.