Struggle to save Chevella banyan trees reaches NGT

A petition has been filed by the “Save Banyans of Chevella Group”, requesting the NGT to either stop the project or ask NHAI to obtain environmental clearance after conducting a thorough EIA.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Green activists organise a protest meeting to exert pressure on the State government to withdraw its decision to fell about 900 century-old banyan trees on the Moinabad-Chevella highway on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of citizens, who came together to save the over 9,000 trees, including over 1,000 banyan trees, on NH163 from being felled, has now knocked the doors of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop the proposed road widening project. 

The petition has been filed by the “Save Banyans of Chevella Group”, requesting the Green Tribunal to either stop the project or ask NHAI to obtain environmental clearance after conducting a thorough EIA.

According to a tweet by the group, “Three tree lovers, on behalf of Nature Lovers of Hyderabad have filed a petition with NGT requesting them to direct that the road should not be widened or alternately, to conduct an environmental impact assessment.” The group noted that the petition highlights the value of the trees and urges the NGT to take their ecological value into account.

“NGT was pleased to admit the application. On its part, the NHAI informed the Tribunal that as of now, there are no plans to fell the trees and at present, only enumeration is going on,” said the group.

