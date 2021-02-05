STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

LPG price hike worries citizens

In the interior parts of the State, an LPG cylinder would cost around Rs 20-125 higher than the prices in Hyderabad.

Published: 05th February 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gas, LPG

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shortly after the announcement of hike in petrol and diesel prices in Budget 2020-2021, the Centre, in a fresh depredation, has decided to increase the prices of LPG cylinders toRs 25 per unit and that of commercial cylinders toRs 184 per unit. The move has left many in the city worried. 

The hike came into effect on Thursday. The cost of gas cylinders, which was at Rs 746.50 till Wednesday, has now becomeRs 771.50.In the interior parts of the State, an LPG cylinder would cost around Rs 20-125 higher than the prices in Hyderabad.

Venting ire at the Central government, Gunti Durga Bhavani, a homemaker said, “People like us, who are from the middle class and lower middle class, would suffer if the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder keep skyrocketing. These decisions would force us to go for alternatives sources of cooking, like electric or wood stoves.”

Another homemaker, L Kavitha, said, “When will this price-hike spree end? People are yet to recover from Covid-induced economic crisis. Before increasing prices of essential commodities, the government should take a look at the economic status of the common man. It should know that gas cylinders are essential in every household.”

“I am scared that the Central government would further inflate gas and fuel prices unreasonably. Now, there is no other option but to reduce the usage of domestic gas cylinders,” said Gundu Soujanya, another resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp