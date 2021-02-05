LPG price hike worries citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shortly after the announcement of hike in petrol and diesel prices in Budget 2020-2021, the Centre, in a fresh depredation, has decided to increase the prices of LPG cylinders toRs 25 per unit and that of commercial cylinders toRs 184 per unit. The move has left many in the city worried.

The hike came into effect on Thursday. The cost of gas cylinders, which was at Rs 746.50 till Wednesday, has now becomeRs 771.50.In the interior parts of the State, an LPG cylinder would cost around Rs 20-125 higher than the prices in Hyderabad.

Venting ire at the Central government, Gunti Durga Bhavani, a homemaker said, “People like us, who are from the middle class and lower middle class, would suffer if the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder keep skyrocketing. These decisions would force us to go for alternatives sources of cooking, like electric or wood stoves.”

Another homemaker, L Kavitha, said, “When will this price-hike spree end? People are yet to recover from Covid-induced economic crisis. Before increasing prices of essential commodities, the government should take a look at the economic status of the common man. It should know that gas cylinders are essential in every household.”

“I am scared that the Central government would further inflate gas and fuel prices unreasonably. Now, there is no other option but to reduce the usage of domestic gas cylinders,” said Gundu Soujanya, another resident.