GoAir starts Hyderabad-Malé direct flight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Thursday launched GoAir’s maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé in Maldives.

Amidst much fanfare, the first GoAir aircraft took off from Hyderabad at around 11.40 am and reached the Maldives Velana International Airport at 1.30 pm. Flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé four times a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

GoAir has also started a touchless e-boarding facility for international passengers with this service. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “This new flight service connecting Hyderabad and Malé is a much awaited one. Adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers and holiday goers would love this direct, two-and-a-half-hour flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport. We are hopeful that GoAir flight service to this pristine land will be really well received.”