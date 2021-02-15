STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three of a family die as car plunges into canal in Telangana; survivor son informs cops after swimming to safety

The irrigation officials have closed the water flow to the canal and are using cranes to fish out the car.

Published: 15th February 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 11:16 AM

Telangana road accident, Jagtial road accident

Police oversee rescue operations at the accident spot in Telangana's Jagtiyal district on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Three of a four-member family died when the car in which they were travelling plunged into an SRSP canal at Katlakunta in Medipalli Mandal in Jagtiyal district in the early hours of Monday. 

According to the cops, advocate Amarender and his family were returning from Hyderabad when the accident took place. 

Jayanth, Amarender's son, managed to swim to his safety. But Amarender, his wife Shirisha and daughter Shreya are feared drowned.

The police came to know about the mishap after Jayanth reached the station and informed them. 

The irrigation officials have closed the water flow to the canal and are using cranes to fish out the car and the dead bodies.

