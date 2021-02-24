Komatireddy slams Telangana CM for harassing tribals on lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the State government for registering police cases against tribals for cultivating podu lands, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He wrote that he would bring the harassment issue to the notice of the Central government by raising the issue during the Budget Session in Parliament. Venkat Reddy reminded CM KCR that the latter had promised in the Assembly to provide the right to cultivate podu lands. He slammed the CM for not sending representation on the issue to Centre.

Venkat Reddy alleged that cases had been booked in Khammam, Adilabad, and Warangal districts against the tribals. He also alleged that the forest officials destroyed crops grown on podu lands.