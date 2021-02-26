Bhupalpally gets eighth Additional District Court

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The newly-established 8th Additional District Court in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district was virtually inaugurated by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli and High Court Judge Naveen Rao on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Principal District Additional Civil Judge Nandikonda Narsing Rao commended the establishment of a court in the district. “The new District Court is a testament to the fact that the judiciary works at the convenience of the public,” Narsing Rao said.