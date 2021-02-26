Hindu dharma for Akhand Bharat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Hindu Dharma will establish Akhand Bharat and advised people to not have doubts about the same. Bhagwat was speaking after launching ‘Viswabharatam’, a book in Sanskrit authored by Dr Madugula Nagaphani Sarma.

“Till six months prior to Partition, no one thought it would happen. When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was asked about the creation of Pakistan, he had said it was a dream of the fools. Lord Wavell had said in British Parliament that ‘God has made India one, who is going to divide it?’ But it happened,” Bhagwat said. “More than the need for Khandit Bharat (partition of India), there is a need for Akhand Bharat for those countries which were part of India earlier,” he added.