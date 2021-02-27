STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Adopt organic farming, beat debt trap: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS supremo says MSP cannot help ryots using modern techniques, traditional methods improve soil quality.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event organised by the Eklavya Foundation at Lingapur village in Adilabad district.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event organised by the Eklavya Foundation at Lingapur village in Adilabad district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praising organic farming as a successful technique that saves farmers from debt trap and makes them self-reliant, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh   (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Friday, said that those opposed to organic farming must get down from their high horses and look at the success that farmers utilising the technique are reaping. 

He was addressing an event organised by the Eklavya Foundation at Lingapur village of  Adilabad district, that was attended by farmers practising organic farming in various parts of Adilabad. The RSS chief said that organic farming required far less financial input than modern techniques, as in organic farming there was no requirement for farmers to buy imported and costly fertilisers, pesticides or seeds. He said that farmers taking up modern farming techniques would continue to incur losses even if they received MSP. 

Not enslaved by companies

He added that farmers practising organic farming had their own seeds and were not enslaved by private seed companies like in the case of farmers using genetically modified BT seeds. Bhagwat said, “The benefit of organic farming is not just limited to the fact that the soil quality does not degrade but also crop rotation ensures that the quality improves.”

The cancer train

Bhagwat said modern farming techniques requiring artificial fertilisers and pesticides, were responsible for the degradation of soil and causing cancer among the farmers. He gave the example of the ‘cancer train’, a train that ferries passengers between Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan, a considerable number of whom are cancer patients. 

Brits to blame

The RSS chief said that due to organic farming, India was top in agricultural production for thousands of years, even during the Mughal rule. However, this changed with the arrival of Britishers, who caused two famines in India, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS chief mohan bhagwat RSS Farmers MSP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp