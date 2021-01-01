STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre appoints Hima Kohli as first woman chief justice of Telangana HC

Incumbent chief justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, who is in the post since April 2019, has been appointed as the chief justice of Uttarakhand HC.

Published: 01st January 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli

Newly-appointed Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) got its first woman Chief Justice (CJ) on Thursday with the Central government issuing orders to appoint Justice Hima Kohli, the senior-most judge of Delhi High Court, as the new CJ of Telangana HC. The incumbent CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan has been appointed as the CJ of Uttarakhand HC.

On December 14, 2020, the Supreme Court (SC) Collegium had made these recommendations and sent the proposals to the Central government for approval and for the President's consent.  In a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, it is stated that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, appointed Justice Hima Kohli to be the CJ of Telangana HC with effect from the date she assumes charge of the new office.

In another notification, the President, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, transferred Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan as CJ of Uttarakhand HC, and directed him to assume charge of the new office. Justice Hima Kohli was born in Delhi on September 2, 1959.

She did her schooling from St. Thomas school, New Delhi and post graduated in History from St. Stephens’ College, University of Delhi and then completed the LLB course in 1984 and got enrolled as advocate with Bar Council of Delhi.

Justice TBN Radhakrishnan was appointed as the first CJ of Telangana High Court with effect from Jan 1, 2019. After his transfer as CJ of Calcutta High Court in April 2019, Justice Chauhan took charge as the Acting CJ of Telangana HC and later became the CJ in June last year. Justice Chauhan was born on December 24, 1959. He graduated from Arcadia University, Pennsylvania (USA) in 1980 and obtained an LLB degree from Delhi University in 1983.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Rajasthan Bar council on Nov 13, 1983 and practised in the Rajasthan HC from 1986 to June 2005 on criminal law, constitutional law and service law. He was elevated as permanent judge on June 13, 2005.

He took oath as judge of Karnataka HC on March 10, 2015 and was later transferred as judge of Hyderabad HC, which was common to both AP and Telangana. He took oath as judge of erstwhile Hyderabad HC on Nov 23, 2018. The Hyderabad HC later became the HC for Telangana on Jan 1, 2019.

13 judges in Telangana HC

Apart from the Chief Justice, the strength of Telangana HC judges now stands at 13 as against the sanctioned strength of 24. The SC Collegium had sent its proposals to the President on December 14.

Served as legal advisor in Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Justice Hima Kohli served as legal advisor to the Public Grievances Commission, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other private organisations. After her appointment as an additional judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006, she became the permanent judge on August 29, 2007. 

She was also appointed as the chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government on March 26 this year, in terms of the SC order dated March 23 for decongestion of jails in all the States and Union territories in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from performing her official duties as a Judge, she takes keen interest in promoting mediation as an alternative dispute resolution forum, in highlighting the role of judiciary in preservation of ecology and environment and the role of Family Courts in resolving family disputes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Hima Kohli Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp