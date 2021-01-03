Kavitha asks Smriti Irani to establish UGC Chair in the name of Savitribai Phule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of 190th birth anniversary of educationist and social reformer, Savitribai Phule on Sunday, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha asked the Union Minister for Women and Child Development to establish a UGC Chair in the name of Savitribai Phule.

This was in the context of Smriti Irani's Tweet from January 24 last year, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, in which she had informed that her ministry entrusted the University Grants Commission with the task of establishing 10 Chairs in universities in the names of eminent women who achieved breakthrough in various fields.

@smritiirani ji .. On the 190th birth anniversary of social reformer SavithriBai Phule, I sincerely request her name to be added to the list of eminent women chairs to be established. https://t.co/LLNORD9iOX — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 3, 2021

The ten Chairs are in the name of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Mahadevi Varma, Rani Gaidinliu, Anandibai Joshi, M S Subbulakshmi, Amrita Devi (Beniwal), Lilavati, Kamala Sohonie, Lal Ded and Hansa Mehta.

